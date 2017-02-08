For mutual fund investors, new fee disclosure reports tell half the story
But financial experts say these new documents only provide the typical investor about half the picture when it comes to what's being paid in overall fees and charges on commission-based mutual funds. What's still not available on CRM2 annual report statements, is the portion of the management fees retained by the fund company to cover its own operating costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Hills offering free activities in revamp...
|5 hr
|speak out eh
|2
|Schools open, buses cancelled in Halton Hills
|5 hr
|what could happen
|2
|Town of Halton Hills changes council start times
|5 hr
|were any locals e...
|10
|Justin Trudeau to pay visit to Georgetown (May '10)
|5 hr
|its yer cash
|39
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|16 hr
|Aponi
|13
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|Wed
|others-say
|1
|Long-form census is a valuable tool (Sep '10)
|Wed
|census-says
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC