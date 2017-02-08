For mutual fund investors, new fee di...

For mutual fund investors, new fee disclosure reports tell half the story

But financial experts say these new documents only provide the typical investor about half the picture when it comes to what's being paid in overall fees and charges on commission-based mutual funds. What's still not available on CRM2 annual report statements, is the portion of the management fees retained by the fund company to cover its own operating costs.

Ontario

