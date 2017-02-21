Five Canadian facts to help prime you...

Five Canadian facts to help prime you for the 2017 Oscars

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

From a jazzy Ryan Gosling, to a Montreal team behind "Arrival," and a trio of homegrown animators, there's a healthy dose of Canuck amongst this year's Oscar nominees. Here are five Canadian bullet points for Sunday's show, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC and CTV: Awards shows have been showering the London, Ont., native with nominations for his "La La Land" role as a jazz pianist who falls in love with a fledgling actress, played by Emma Stone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13) 2 hr Newfoundland 3
News Metrolinx investigating Ford aide, a Georgetown... (Sep '13) 4 hr TTC 8
News Charges in tire theft (Jun '10) 4 hr Tire Stewardship 4
News Awards mocking wasteful spending target Ontario... 12 hr Meanwhile 1
News Anti-Islamophobia motion passes in Ontario legi... 12 hr Meanwhile 1
News First Nations oppose trucking of nuclear materi... 13 hr Meanwhile 1
News New Oshawa drive-thru rules would mean more que... 15 hr TIFF 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,120 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC