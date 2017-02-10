Fire crews fight 3-alarm fire at industrial building in west end

Toronto fire crews continue to work on an industrial building that caught fire early Saturday. Crews were called to a three-alarm blaze in the area of the Junction at 5:08 a.m. Toronto Fire Services said crews were first called for a one-alarm fire at Topper Linen and Uniform Service, a textile rental company, on Mulock Avenue near Keele Street and Dundas Street West.

