Fire crews fight 3-alarm fire at industrial building in west end

Toronto fire crews continue to work on an industrial building that caught fire early Saturday. Crews were called to a three-alarm blaze in the area of the Junction at 5:08 a.m. Toronto Fire Services said crews were first called for a one-alarm fire at Topper Linen and Uniform Service, a textile rental company, on Mulock Avenue near Keele Street and Dundas Street West.

Ontario

