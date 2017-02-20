Fire crews deal with third major fire at a TCH building in two weeks
A woman has serious injuries after a three-alarm fire at a Toronto Community Housing building on Monday - the third major fire at a TCH property in almost two weeks. The fire broke out in a 5th-floor unit of the building on Dundas Street East near Sherbourne Street just before 9 a.m. on Monday.
