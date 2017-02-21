Fire and ice weather brings lightning strikes, flooding and freeze-ups
The wet weather kept most people indoors but a few brave souls made their way along the canal path near the Hartwell's Lockstation Saturday February 25, 2017. In a man bites dog weather story, a house in south Ottawa was struck by lightning Saturday, more than three weeks before spring's officially due, just one other bit of weirdness in the city's whipsaw February weather.
