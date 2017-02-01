Feds scrap plan to grill aging native elders as '60s Scoop suit nears ruling
A class-action lawsuit over Canada's obligation to thousands of children who lost their indigenous identities during the so-called '60s Scoop should be in a judge's hands by the end of the week following the last-minute cancellation of a hearing he had requested for Thursday. Two former aboriginal leaders were expected to tell the court about the advice they would have given the government - had they been asked - on helping on-reserve children retain their cultural identities after placement in non-indigenous homes.
