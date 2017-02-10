Fatal collision near Winchester

On Feb. 11, 2017 at approximately 10:09 a.m., Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on County Road 3 near North Wing Road, North Dundas Township. Investigation indicated that a Dodge pick-up truck, driven by lone occupant Louise HOOGSTEEN of Russell, Ontario, was southbound on County Road 3 when, for reasons under investigation, she lost control causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and subsequently roll over.

