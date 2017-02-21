Facing the music: Sunrise Records to ...

Facing the music: Sunrise Records to move into 70 closing HMV locations

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Sunrise Records is placing a major bet on Canadian music sales with plans to move into 70 retail spaces being vacated by HMV Canada. Sunrise's expansion gives the company a quick foothold in the Canadian music scene just as the industry's largest retailer closes shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's on this week (Jul '14) 7 hr Bollywood eh 96
News Canadian executives need to get aboard the digi... 7 hr Smelly Welly 1
News Three Brampton schools put in 'hold and secure'... 12 hr send em 2 Browntown 1
News Miltonian's humanitarian trip to Attawapiskat a... 12 hr Where do Royaliti... 1
News Is this the man who could replace Tom Mulcair a... 13 hr NDP 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 13 hr Dark Whatever 12
News Gas bar gets OMB approval (Oct '13) Sat Glen OMB this week 43
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,266 • Total comments across all topics: 279,179,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC