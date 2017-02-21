Facing the music: Sunrise Records to move into 70 closing HMV locations
Sunrise Records is placing a major bet on Canadian music sales with plans to move into 70 retail spaces being vacated by HMV Canada. Sunrise's expansion gives the company a quick foothold in the Canadian music scene just as the industry's largest retailer closes shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's on this week (Jul '14)
|7 hr
|Bollywood eh
|96
|Canadian executives need to get aboard the digi...
|7 hr
|Smelly Welly
|1
|Three Brampton schools put in 'hold and secure'...
|12 hr
|send em 2 Browntown
|1
|Miltonian's humanitarian trip to Attawapiskat a...
|12 hr
|Where do Royaliti...
|1
|Is this the man who could replace Tom Mulcair a...
|13 hr
|NDP
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|13 hr
|Dark Whatever
|12
|Gas bar gets OMB approval (Oct '13)
|Sat
|Glen OMB this week
|43
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC