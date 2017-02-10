Durham homicide detectives investigate death of man in Ajax
A Durham Region Police Service officer stands guard near the scene of a homicide in Ajax, Ont. early Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario firefighters' battle over volunteer wor...
|9 hr
|Flash
|10
|Arsonist targeting abandoned buildings in nearb...
|9 hr
|Flash
|1
|Planning for '1,000 acres' begins (Sep '13)
|Fri
|Developers in Charge
|53
|OPP reports - Feb. 07, 2017
|Fri
|Fire
|1
|Wellington County OPP Join Task Force
|Fri
|Fire
|1
|Updated: Fire inside industrial-sized roasting ...
|Fri
|Hot
|1
|MPP praised...sort of (Sep '10)
|Fri
|whata joke
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC