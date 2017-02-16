Donald Trump's unusual greetings shed light on the art of the handshake

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. When is a handshake more than a handshake? Any time it involves the unpredictable U.S. President Donald Trump, who has turned the simple social convention into a highly analyzed and debated spectator sport.

