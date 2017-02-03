Coyote eats little dog in backyard
There are 1 comment on the The London Free Press story from 14 hrs ago, titled Coyote eats little dog in backyard. In it, The London Free Press reports that:
The Simonik family moved from downtown Toronto to the Mississauga suburbs in May after they found what they were looking for - a backyard for their dog, Dexter. But it was in the fenced-in backyard where the family's beloved pet met his demise this week after a coyote attacked and killed the eight-year-old Maltese-Yorkie mix.
MontrÃ©al, Canada
#1 2 hrs ago
