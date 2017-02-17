Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, and fiscal policy in Langley
More than 500 people packed the hall at Darvonda Nurseries Saturday afternoon to hear a dozen candidates fight to lead the Conservative Party of Canada. The Langley debate, the only one in the Fraser Valley, might have failed to bring in Kevin O'Leary or Deepak Obhrai, but the 12 candidates there didn't shy away from the hard issues.
