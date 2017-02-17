There are on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 21 hrs ago, titled Comments. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

Closed for holidays: Stock markets in Toronto and New York will be closed Monday, The United States will be marking Presidents Day while many Canadians will be off for various provincial holidays, including Family Day in Ontario. Economic data: After a relatively sleepy week, Canadian economic data begins flowing again.

