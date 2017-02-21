Comments

Comments

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Provisions enacted by the previous Conservative government to handle illegal border-crossers are gathering dust as pressure persists on the Liberals for a response to waves of new asylum seekers. But even as the Conservatives, now in Opposition, insist the government do something to deal with an influx of people improperly crossing into Canada to seek asylum, they've stopped short of calling for their own particular law to be the one enforced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 7 hr Commandant Hard Ass 11
News New Halton drug strategy years in the making (Jun '14) 10 hr Gib 8
News Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig... Wed tomin cali 13
News Fanfare for Hugh's Room fundraiser upsets unpai... Wed Tommy Ryam 2
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... Tue need 2 flush some 1
News Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ... Tue need 2 flush some 1
News Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ... Tue what a mess 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,228 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC