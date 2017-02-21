Comments
Provisions enacted by the previous Conservative government to handle illegal border-crossers are gathering dust as pressure persists on the Liberals for a response to waves of new asylum seekers. But even as the Conservatives, now in Opposition, insist the government do something to deal with an influx of people improperly crossing into Canada to seek asylum, they've stopped short of calling for their own particular law to be the one enforced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|7 hr
|Commandant Hard Ass
|11
|New Halton drug strategy years in the making (Jun '14)
|10 hr
|Gib
|8
|Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|13
|Fanfare for Hugh's Room fundraiser upsets unpai...
|Wed
|Tommy Ryam
|2
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Tue
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ...
|Tue
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ...
|Tue
|what a mess
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC