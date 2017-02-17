Charges withdrawn against two of the ...

Charges withdrawn against two of the accused in dog-fighting case

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

Sherri Sherbo, of Kingsville, Ont., travelled to Chatham, Ont. on February 11, 2016 to show her outrage over area residents charged in connection with a dog-fighting ring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Islam rally meets with counter protest in ... 58 min Lakhpatti 5
News In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo... 1 hr David or David is... 2
News Anti-Islamic' protesters demonstrate outside To... 1 hr Lakhpatti 2
News Stand against Islamophobia 6 hr anon 1
News Parking ticket sends wrong message (Apr '13) 9 hr Larry Law eh 3
News Toronto's auditor general to probe Scarborough ... 17 hr tAKE THE cAR ttc EH 1
News New family physicians accepting patients in Hal... 17 hr need more Docs 5
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,961 • Total comments across all topics: 278,970,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC