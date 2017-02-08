Census 2016: Canada's big cities home...

Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big share of 35 million Canadians

There are 1 comment on the Chilliwack Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big share of 35 million Canadians. In it, Chilliwack Times reports that:

In some ways a victim of his own success, the mayor of Kelowna has been struggling in recent years to rein in his city as it slowly spreads across the B.C. interior, testing his ability to provide core municipal services and build badly needed infrastructure. Nor is the city's middle-aged spread at all unique, according to the 2016 census data released Wednesday: Canada's population of 35.15 million is settling in the bigger cities, ensuring they and their suburban neighbours keep growing, while small cities get smaller.

Toronto, Canada

#1 10 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/halton-hills-on...
Ontario

