Canopy Growth says number of medical ...

Canopy Growth says number of medical marijuana patients more than tripled

9 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Canada's largest publicly traded marijuana company says it has had a hard time keeping up with demand for high-potency pot as its list of registered medical marijuana patients more than tripled at the end of last year. Canopy Growth Corp. says about one-third of its customers want moderate to high levels of THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, and they're willing to pay a premium price for it.

