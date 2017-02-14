Canopy Growth says number of medical marijuana patients more than tripled
Canada's largest publicly traded marijuana company says it has had a hard time keeping up with demand for high-potency pot as its list of registered medical marijuana patients more than tripled at the end of last year. Canopy Growth Corp. says about one-third of its customers want moderate to high levels of THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, and they're willing to pay a premium price for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montreal police shot Ontario tourist's Lexus, b...
|1 hr
|oversight eh
|1
|Brantford Power under investigation by Ontario ...
|1 hr
|oversight eh
|1
|Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-...
|1 hr
|oversight eh
|1
|Students to attend two-day Risk Watch Safety Blitz (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|oversight
|3
|Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-...
|1 hr
|reconciliation eh
|1
|Colour and Form Society take over Georgetown's ...
|1 hr
|Art
|2
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|5 hr
|global warming is...
|43
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC