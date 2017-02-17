There are on the Telegram story from 15 hrs ago, titled Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatred' unleashed at Liberal MP. In it, Telegram reports that:

Canada's Muslim community has received an outpouring of support in the wake of stinging personal attacks against a Liberal MP and her motion to condemn and combat Islamophobia. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at Canada says individual Canadians and elected officials alike have reached out in the 48 hours since the federal Liberals voiced support for the motion put forward by Mississauga MP Iqra Khalid.

