Canadian Tire website breached, consumer accounts in question
One of Canada's oldest retailers has shut down customer access to all accounts online saying it wants to "protect the personal information" of customers. "We recently noticed unusual traffic on our website and suspended customer sign-in capabilities while we investigate," said Canadian Tire communications manager Stephanie Nadalin.
