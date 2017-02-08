Canadian Tire website breached, consu...

Canadian Tire website breached, consumer accounts in question

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

One of Canada's oldest retailers has shut down customer access to all accounts online saying it wants to "protect the personal information" of customers. "We recently noticed unusual traffic on our website and suspended customer sign-in capabilities while we investigate," said Canadian Tire communications manager Stephanie Nadalin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton Hills offering free activities in revamp... 5 hr speak out eh 2
News Schools open, buses cancelled in Halton Hills 5 hr what could happen 2
News Town of Halton Hills changes council start times 5 hr were any locals e... 10
News Justin Trudeau to pay visit to Georgetown (May '10) 5 hr its yer cash 39
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 16 hr Aponi 13
News Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh... Wed others-say 1
News Long-form census is a valuable tool (Sep '10) Wed census-says 4
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,704,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC