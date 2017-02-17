Canadian resort for vacationers with disabilities saved
Residents of a small Minnesota community have succeeded in saving a Canadian resort that's equipped to handle disabled vacationers. The Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure and four Thunder Bay organizations have agreed to keep the Wilderness Discovery Resort For the Disabled open for at least 20 years, the Free Press of Mankato reported.
