Canadian resort for vacationers with ...

Canadian resort for vacationers with disabilities saved

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Residents of a small Minnesota community have succeeded in saving a Canadian resort that's equipped to handle disabled vacationers. The Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure and four Thunder Bay organizations have agreed to keep the Wilderness Discovery Resort For the Disabled open for at least 20 years, the Free Press of Mankato reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How CARP is working to improve investor protect... 8 hr Good Luck 1
News Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre... 8 hr Not All 1
News Media Advisory: Minister Sorenson and MP Chong ... (Aug '14) 9 hr No MP hopefuls 21
News Mountain Lion Trappers, Dayfoot to play at Craf... (Aug '15) 9 hr Lions Hall Arena ... 2
News In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo... 10 hr LRT Zoomer 3
News Anti-Islam rally meets with counter protest in ... 13 hr Lakhpatti 5
News Anti-Islamic' protesters demonstrate outside To... 13 hr Lakhpatti 2
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,926 • Total comments across all topics: 278,982,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC