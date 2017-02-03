Canadian pension plan managers try to weight risks of climate change
There are 1 comment on the SooToday story from 14 hrs ago, titled Canadian pension plan managers try to weight risks of climate change.
A decision by an Ontario public pension manager to study the potential consequences of climate change is the latest sign that pension plans are increasingly becoming concerned about how it can hurt the bottom line. OPTrust released a report last week that reviewed how four climate scenarios, factoring in policy changes and disasters including hurricanes and wildfires, would affect its $18 billion portfolio.
Toronto, Canada
#1 5 hrs ago
