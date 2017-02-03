Canadian pension plan managers try to...

Canadian pension plan managers try to weight risks of climate change

There are 1 comment on the SooToday story from 14 hrs ago, titled Canadian pension plan managers try to weight risks of climate change. In it, SooToday reports that:

A decision by an Ontario public pension manager to study the potential consequences of climate change is the latest sign that pension plans are increasingly becoming concerned about how it can hurt the bottom line. OPTrust released a report last week that reviewed how four climate scenarios, factoring in policy changes and disasters including hurricanes and wildfires, would affect its $18 billion portfolio.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
wILL U REMEMBER

Toronto, Canada

#1 5 hrs ago
http://news.nationalpost.com/news/world/briti...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News a Million in Salaries 2 Acton via Lotto 2010 el... (Sep '10) 5 hr East Coasters eh 22
News Georgetown Bread Basket invites residents to Co... 5 hr wINTER NOT OVER YET 1
News CFUW celebrates 40 years (Nov '11) 5 hr MGTOW 8
News Maintaining Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft e... 13 hr Buck Tooth - Cons... 3
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 15 hr Cadaverously old ... 4
News Thousands on hand for Anti-Islamophobia rally i... 15 hr Distraction 1
News Meeting Tuesday for Halton Hills Chamber of Com... 15 hr Fly 8
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,498 • Total comments across all topics: 278,593,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC