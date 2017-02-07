Canadian man who strangled high schoo...

Canadian man who strangled high school sweetheart in Ohio gets life in prison after guilty plea

National Post

A Canadian-American man who fled from Ohio to Quebec after strangling his high school sweetheart with a belt has pleaded guilty to murder and been sentenced to life behind bars. Kyle Sheppard, 33, of Toledo, Ohio, who'd been scheduled to go on trial next month, will have to serve at least 15 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

