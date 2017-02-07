Canadian man who strangled high school sweetheart in Ohio gets life in prison after guilty plea
A Canadian-American man who fled from Ohio to Quebec after strangling his high school sweetheart with a belt has pleaded guilty to murder and been sentenced to life behind bars. Kyle Sheppard, 33, of Toledo, Ohio, who'd been scheduled to go on trial next month, will have to serve at least 15 years in prison before being eligible for parole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freezing rain likely for Halton Hills Tuesday
|9 hr
|it came late eh
|4
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|18 hr
|Meanwhile
|10
|Halton Hills offering free activities in revamp...
|18 hr
|what about 2day eh
|1
|Curtain raised on Georgetown District High Scho...
|20 hr
|USA eh
|5
|Battle over Trump's immigration ban continues
|20 hr
|Dr Strangelove
|1
|Schools open, buses cancelled in Halton Hills
|20 hr
|Russ
|1
|Georgetown Bread Basket invites residents to Co...
|Mon
|standing-up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC