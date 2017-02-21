Canadian man travels to Turkey in eff...

Canadian man travels to Turkey in effort to get aid to besieged family in Libya

A Canadian man whose family is trapped in a militant-controlled area in the Libyan city of Benghazi has travelled to Turkey in effort to assemble an aid shipment for civilians in the conflict-ridden neighbourhood. Ali Hamza, of Mississauga, Ont., says he's made the journey with his wife and four children in a desperate attempt to help his 76-year-old mother and five siblings who are among families he says are going without sufficient food, water and medical supplies in the area of Ganfouda.

