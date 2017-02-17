Canadian labour leader Bob White dead, instrumental in creating CAW
Canadian labour leader Bob White, who was instrumental in creating the Canadian Auto Workers union, has died at the age of 81. White, who passed away Sunday in Kincardine, Ont., led the movement that saw the Canadian branch of the United Auto Workers break away from its American parent in the mid-1980s to establish the CAW. His death was announced by Unifor - created in 2013 from the combination of the CAW and the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers union - which said he "passed away peacefully" without specifying the cause of his death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig...
|48 min
|tomin cali
|3
|Martin Sheen on relating to a Anne of Green Gab...
|11 hr
|Dare
|1
|11 hr
|Tory no Good 4 TO
|1
|Media Advisory: Minister Sorenson and MP Chong ... (Aug '14)
|11 hr
|Leaders-argued
|22
|Dancers for Cancer raises $4,000 for CAShh (Jun '13)
|11 hr
|does GM live in H...
|3
|Volunteers sought to help grow Daffodil Days
|11 hr
|Flowers
|1
|Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre...
|13 hr
|wtf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC