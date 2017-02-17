Canadian labour leader Bob White dead...

Canadian labour leader Bob White dead, instrumental in creating CAW

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

Canadian labour leader Bob White, who was instrumental in creating the Canadian Auto Workers union, has died at the age of 81. White, who passed away Sunday in Kincardine, Ont., led the movement that saw the Canadian branch of the United Auto Workers break away from its American parent in the mid-1980s to establish the CAW. His death was announced by Unifor - created in 2013 from the combination of the CAW and the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers union - which said he "passed away peacefully" without specifying the cause of his death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig... 48 min tomin cali 3
News Martin Sheen on relating to a Anne of Green Gab... 11 hr Dare 1
News 11 hr Tory no Good 4 TO 1
News Media Advisory: Minister Sorenson and MP Chong ... (Aug '14) 11 hr Leaders-argued 22
News Dancers for Cancer raises $4,000 for CAShh (Jun '13) 11 hr does GM live in H... 3
News Volunteers sought to help grow Daffodil Days 11 hr Flowers 1
News Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre... 13 hr wtf 3
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,142 • Total comments across all topics: 279,027,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC