Canadian Bernie Herms wins Grammy for best contemporary Christian song

11 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

The London, Ont.-born and Edmonton-raised musician took home a golden gramophone for best contemporary Christian music performance or song for "Thy Will" by Hillary Scott and the Scott Family. Scott, who is a singer in Lady Antebellum, also won best contemporary Christian music album for "Love Remains," which features Herm's song.

