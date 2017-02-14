Buildings evacuated after massive fire breaks out in midtown Toronto
Firefighters battle a six-alarm fire at a racquet club at the intersection of Yonge St. and St.Clair Ave. West, in Toronto on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Toronto's fire chief says evacuations continue as firefighters try to control a massive blaze that has closed streets in the city's midtown and is pouring smoke over a wide area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montreal police shot Ontario tourist's Lexus, b...
|5 hr
|oversight eh
|1
|Brantford Power under investigation by Ontario ...
|5 hr
|oversight eh
|1
|Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-...
|5 hr
|oversight eh
|1
|Students to attend two-day Risk Watch Safety Blitz (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|oversight
|3
|Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-...
|5 hr
|reconciliation eh
|1
|Colour and Form Society take over Georgetown's ...
|5 hr
|Art
|2
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|10 hr
|global warming is...
|43
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC