Buildings evacuated after massive fire breaks out in midtown Toronto

Firefighters battle a six-alarm fire at a racquet club at the intersection of Yonge St. and St.Clair Ave. West, in Toronto on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Toronto's fire chief says evacuations continue as firefighters try to control a massive blaze that has closed streets in the city's midtown and is pouring smoke over a wide area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.