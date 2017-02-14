Buildings evacuated after massive fir...

Buildings evacuated after massive fire breaks out in midtown Toronto

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Firefighters battle a six-alarm fire at a racquet club at the intersection of Yonge St. and St.Clair Ave. West, in Toronto on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Toronto's fire chief says evacuations continue as firefighters try to control a massive blaze that has closed streets in the city's midtown and is pouring smoke over a wide area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montreal police shot Ontario tourist's Lexus, b... 5 hr oversight eh 1
News Brantford Power under investigation by Ontario ... 5 hr oversight eh 1
News Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-... 5 hr oversight eh 1
News Students to attend two-day Risk Watch Safety Blitz (Jun '14) 5 hr oversight 3
News Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-... 5 hr reconciliation eh 1
News Colour and Form Society take over Georgetown's ... 5 hr Art 2
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 10 hr global warming is... 43
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,821 • Total comments across all topics: 278,874,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC