Boy Scouts face renewed push to let girls join the ranks
After many years of divisiveness, the Boy Scouts of America have opened their ranks to gay and transgender boys. Yet a different membership dispute persists: a long-shot campaign to let girls join the BSA so they have a chance to earn the prestigious status of Eagle Scout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The hottest tickets in town: Five things to do ...
|1 hr
|DC Dave
|3
|Halton Hills offering free activities in revamp...
|8 hr
|speak out eh
|2
|Schools open, buses cancelled in Halton Hills
|8 hr
|what could happen
|2
|Town of Halton Hills changes council start times
|8 hr
|were any locals e...
|10
|Justin Trudeau to pay visit to Georgetown (May '10)
|8 hr
|its yer cash
|39
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|19 hr
|Aponi
|13
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|Wed
|others-say
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC