Bell Media cuts impact CTV in Northern OntarioTimmins, Sault, North...
There are 1 comment on the SooToday story from 10 hrs ago, titled Bell Media cuts impact CTV in Northern OntarioTimmins, Sault, North.... In it, SooToday reports that:
While not disclosing how many people have been affected across Canada, Bell Media confirmed Wednesday that long-time GM Scott Lund is no longer with the company. Sudbury.com has learned that local bureaus in Timmins, North Bay and Sault Ste.
