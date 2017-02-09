Barrie man facing 1st-degree murder charges in deaths of father, son
A 24-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a father and son were found dead in a home in Barrie, Ont. Investigators say they believe the alleged victims and the accused were known to each other and are not looking for any other suspects.
