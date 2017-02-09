Bank of Canada to tweak inflation projections in quarterly forecasts
Deputy governor Lawrence Schembri says the central bank's monetary policy reports will no longer include projections for its core inflation measures, which are designed to help filter temporary factors affecting headline inflation. Speaking at Western University in London, Ont., on Thursday, he said going forward the reports will only feature projections for headline inflation as a way to reassert the measure's role as the bank's target in its decisions on the trendsetting interest rate.
