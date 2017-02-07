Baby bust: Fertility rate of 1.6 cont...

Baby bust: Fertility rate of 1.6 continues to put onus on immigration: StatCan

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: CBC News

After Debbie Clarke's first child had reached the "terrible twos," she and her husband decided their family of three was big enough - adding a sibling would be just too much. "At the time I was working really late hours and I just didn't think it was fair to have another child when I didn't really have the time and the energy to put into another child," said Clarke of Mississauga, Ont., whose son Austin is now 15. "When he was younger it was very hectic because I had to work nights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lisbon resident Russell Finley will challenge A... (Feb '14) 3 hr seenitall 6
News Freezing rain likely for Halton Hills Tuesday 13 hr it came late eh 4
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 23 hr Meanwhile 10
News Halton Hills offering free activities in revamp... 23 hr what about 2day eh 1
News Curtain raised on Georgetown District High Scho... Tue USA eh 5
News Battle over Trump's immigration ban continues Tue Dr Strangelove 1
News Schools open, buses cancelled in Halton Hills Tue Russ 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,640 • Total comments across all topics: 278,666,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC