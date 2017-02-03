Awale Hussein facing murder charges related to death of Brian Boucher
There is a Canada-wide warrant for Awale Hussein, who is facing second-degree murder charges in relation to Brian Boucher's death. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Awale Hussein, who is facing second-degree murder charges in relation to the stabbing death of Brian Boucher.
