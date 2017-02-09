Attawapiskat's new school undergoing repairs after being closed due to flood
A new school in a remote northern Ontario indigenous community has been closed for more than a month after a malfunctioning sprinkler system flooded the building. A sign welcomes visitors at the Attawapiskat airport in the remote northern Ontario community, in an April 18, 2016, file photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pressure mounts on federal Liberals to reject n...
|3 hr
|skinny
|1
|Complain through proper channels
|3 hr
|skinny
|1
|Halton police release last location, new image ...
|3 hr
|MIA
|1
|Colour and Form Society take over Georgetown's ...
|3 hr
|Full Moon
|1
|Is it Freedom 85 for today's fortysomethings?
|4 hr
|Frosty
|1
|The hottest tickets in town: Five things to do ...
|13 hr
|DC Dave
|3
|Halton Hills offering free activities in revamp...
|20 hr
|speak out eh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC