'Arrival' director feeling high hopes but no pressure ahead of Oscar night
Denis Villeneuve is certainly crossing his fingers for "Arrival" to become an Oscar winner on Sunday, but the Quebec filmmaker says he won't be disappointed even if he walks away empty-handed. "I would love to win, and I hope we win one or two, that would be fantastic," Villeneuve told The Canadian Press on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's on this week (Jul '14)
|13 hr
|dert
|93
|Gas bar gets OMB approval (Oct '13)
|14 hr
|Glen OMB this week
|45
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|14 hr
|Atlantic 2016
|4
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|16 hr
|dert
|2
|Unifor head says industry on the cusp of rebuil...
|16 hr
|dert
|2
|McGibbon Hotel reconstruction opposition voice ...
|16 hr
|what it look like
|2
|Hydro drop for Earth Hour half the total it... (Apr '10)
|16 hr
|no local stories
|12
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC