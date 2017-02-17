Anti-Islamic' protesters demonstrate outside Toronto mosque calling for ban on Islam
A small group of protesters demonstrated outside of a mosque in downtown Toronto Friday with signs, banners and megaphones calling for the banning of Islam while people prayed inside. Toronto Police Const.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How CARP is working to improve investor protect...
|4 hr
|Good Luck
|1
|Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatre...
|4 hr
|Not All
|1
|Media Advisory: Minister Sorenson and MP Chong ... (Aug '14)
|4 hr
|No MP hopefuls
|21
|Mountain Lion Trappers, Dayfoot to play at Craf... (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|Lions Hall Arena ...
|2
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|5 hr
|LRT Zoomer
|3
|Anti-Islam rally meets with counter protest in ...
|8 hr
|Lakhpatti
|5
|Anti-Islamic' protesters demonstrate outside To...
|8 hr
|Lakhpatti
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC