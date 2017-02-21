Alleged drug dealer from Toronto arre...

Alleged drug dealer from Toronto arrested as he got off train in Kingston

A 23-year-old Toronto man is facing 16 charges after being arrested as he arrived in Kingston, Ont., allegedly carrying drugs and a gun. Police say they had been investigating the man in relation to drug-related conversations and activity, and officers were waiting when his train arrived at the Via Rail station in Kingston on Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario

