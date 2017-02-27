Afghanistan-born Ontario doctor says he was questioned more than five hours at U.S. border
A Sarnia family doctor who left his war-torn country says he saw the end of a hard-earned medical career flash before his eyes when he was detained by U.S. border agents and quizzed about his "tribe." Dr. Sardar Ahmad, who left Afghanistan on a prestigious Fulbright scholarship, said he was detained for more than five hours at the Blue Water Bridge, Canada's second-busiest U.S. border crossing, for reasons the Canadian citizen still isn't clear about three days later.
