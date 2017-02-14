Accused of killing 8 elderly patients, former nurse back in court
The former Woodstock, Ont., nurse charged with the first-degree murder of eight seniors in long-term care is set to appear in court Wednesday morning. Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, is also charged with four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the patients she cared for while working at southern Ontario care homes.
