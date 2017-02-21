Acclaimed Canadian theatre star Richa...

Acclaimed Canadian theatre star Richard McMillan dead at age 65

19 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

Born on March 20, 1951, the actor from the town of Beaverton, Ont., had a lengthy stage career on both sides of the Atlantic and was able to put his stamp on iconic characters. McMillan was the first actor to portray the villainous Scar in the Canadian production of Disney's "The Lion King" staged at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto.

