Acclaimed author Emma Donoghue to publish first novel for children
The award-winning London, Ont.-based writer behind the bestseller "Room" is publishing her debut novel for younger readers this spring. "The Lotterys Plus One" is billed as the first title in a series about a "large, multicultural, diverse and boisterous family" based in Toronto who has won the lottery.
