Aboriginal leaders demanding answers in death of artist Moses Beaver

Beaver, a renowned Woodlands artist, is believed to have died in a jail in Thunder Bay, Ont., Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler and Nibinamik First Nation Chief Johnny Yellowhead said Thursday in a statement. Ontario's Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services said a male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the Thunder Bay jail on Monday night.

