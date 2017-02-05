A file photo of an Ontario Special In...

A file photo of an Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) truck. CITYNEWS

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: 680News

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called after a man fell from a balcony in North York. It happened late on Saturday night, near Church Street and Weston Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News a Million in Salaries 2 Acton via Lotto 2010 el... (Sep '10) 10 hr East Coasters eh 22
News Canadian pension plan managers try to weight ri... 10 hr wILL U REMEMBER 1
News Georgetown Bread Basket invites residents to Co... 10 hr wINTER NOT OVER YET 1
News CFUW celebrates 40 years (Nov '11) 10 hr MGTOW 8
News Maintaining Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft e... 18 hr Buck Tooth - Cons... 3
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 19 hr Cadaverously old ... 4
News Thousands on hand for Anti-Islamophobia rally i... 20 hr Distraction 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,214 • Total comments across all topics: 278,598,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC