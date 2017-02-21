4 injured, 1 in critical condition af...

4 injured, 1 in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in Whitby

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to a call at 2:00 a.m. about a crash on Dundas Road at Thickson Road. Police said a pickup truck travelling eastbound was stopped at a red light when a second pickup travelling in the same direction rear-ended the first truck.

