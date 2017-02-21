4 injured, 1 in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in Whitby
Durham Regional Police said officers responded to a call at 2:00 a.m. about a crash on Dundas Road at Thickson Road. Police said a pickup truck travelling eastbound was stopped at a red light when a second pickup travelling in the same direction rear-ended the first truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three Brampton schools put in 'hold and secure'...
|28 min
|send em 2 Browntown
|1
|Miltonian's humanitarian trip to Attawapiskat a...
|45 min
|Where do Royaliti...
|1
|Is this the man who could replace Tom Mulcair a...
|1 hr
|NDP
|1
|What's on this week (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|Jack
|94
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|1 hr
|Dark Whatever
|12
|Gas bar gets OMB approval (Oct '13)
|21 hr
|Glen OMB this week
|45
|UPDATED: Outlets job fair draws huge crowds (Jun '13)
|22 hr
|Atlantic 2016
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC