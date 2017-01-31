4,000 pigs killed in Ontario barn fire
Provincial police say the blaze broke out just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday and quickly spread throughout the barn in the town of Plympton-Wyoming, Ont., east of Sarnia, Ont. They say there is nothing suspicious about the fire at this point and the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.
