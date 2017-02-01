2 people charged in alleged child sex abuse
Toronto police say two people are facing charges following a child sexual abuse investigation that dates back more than a decade. They allege that 12 to 14 years ago two men made online arrangements with a child's parents, and went to a London, Ont., home to abuse the child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DurhamRegion.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pedestrian injured after hit-and-run in Oakville
|1 hr
|sad
|1
|UPDATED: Woman receives life-altering injuries ...
|1 hr
|sad
|1
|Planning for '1,000 acres' begins (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|what about democracy
|51
|Biomass, no-till could play major role in limit...
|1 hr
|maybe
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|1 hr
|what next
|1
|Farmers scrambling for solution to herbicide-re...
|1 hr
|legal xpensive
|1
|Dicamba caution issued following U.S. drift pro...
|1 hr
|USA drought probs eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC