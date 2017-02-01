2 people charged in alleged child sex...

2 people charged in alleged child sex abuse

Toronto police say two people are facing charges following a child sexual abuse investigation that dates back more than a decade. They allege that 12 to 14 years ago two men made online arrangements with a child's parents, and went to a London, Ont., home to abuse the child.

Ontario

