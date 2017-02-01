2 Ontario residents charged in decade...

2 Ontario residents charged in decade-old child abuse investigation

19 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Toronto police have charged two people with sexual assault offences more than a decade after two suspects allegedly made arrangements online to sexually abuse a child in London, Ont. Police said child exploitation investigators have been looking into a complaint since January 2016 that the child had been sexually abused.

Ontario

