2 Ontario residents charged in decade-old child abuse investigation
Toronto police have charged two people with sexual assault offences more than a decade after two suspects allegedly made arrangements online to sexually abuse a child in London, Ont. Police said child exploitation investigators have been looking into a complaint since January 2016 that the child had been sexually abused.
