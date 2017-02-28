2 Ontario firefighters charged in fraud related to injured, killed firefighters fund
There are 1 comment on the GlobalNews story from 17 hrs ago, titled 2 Ontario firefighters charged in fraud related to injured, killed firefighters fund. In it, GlobalNews reports that:
Halton regional police say two men are facing charges in a fraud investigation involving a fund for families of injured or killed firefighters. They say two firefighters - a 52-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., and a 58-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont.
#1 19 hrs ago
Halton police arrest two firefighters on fraud charges
Read the original story w/Photo 22 min ago | 900 CHML AM
Halton police say between between May of 2011 and February of 2014, Warren Atkinson of Newmarket and Colin Grieve of Stoney Creek were involved with advocacy work.
During that time the Ontario Professional Firefighters Association, an organization that often received donations from these families, also received a complaint.
http://www.900chml.com/2017/02/28/halton-poli...
