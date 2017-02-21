2 charged after elderly Ontario woman...

2 charged after elderly Ontario woman defrauded of $210K: police

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: 900 CHML AM

Police say two men are facing charges after allegedly defrauding an elderly Burlington, Ont., woman of more than $210,000. They say the accused have worked as high pressure door-to-door salesman, specializing in the installation of water and air filtration systems, and gained access to the woman's banking, credit card and other financial information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... 10 hr need 2 flush some 1
News Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ... 10 hr need 2 flush some 1
News Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ... 10 hr what a mess 1
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... 10 hr what a mess 1
News Cosmetics is topic of CFUW talk, Nov. 2 (Oct '10) 11 hr all they know 6
News Arrest made in theft of mail, identity fraud (Oct '14) 11 hr more than 210k 16
News Camera Exchange aids arena campaign (May '12) 14 hr Take picts soon gone 5
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,952 • Total comments across all topics: 279,057,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC