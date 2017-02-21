2 charged after elderly Ontario woman defrauded of $210K: police
Police say two men are facing charges after allegedly defrauding an elderly Burlington, Ont., woman of more than $210,000. They say the accused have worked as high pressure door-to-door salesman, specializing in the installation of water and air filtration systems, and gained access to the woman's banking, credit card and other financial information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|10 hr
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ...
|10 hr
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ...
|10 hr
|what a mess
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|10 hr
|what a mess
|1
|Cosmetics is topic of CFUW talk, Nov. 2 (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|all they know
|6
|Arrest made in theft of mail, identity fraud (Oct '14)
|11 hr
|more than 210k
|16
|Camera Exchange aids arena campaign (May '12)
|14 hr
|Take picts soon gone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC