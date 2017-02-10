1 person shot in Rexdale home invasion: police
Toronto police responded initially to a call at 2:10 a.m. to an apartment building near Kipling Avenue and West Humber Boulevard due to reports of a fight. Police told Global News that the victim said a group of masked men broke into his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freezing rain likely for Halton Hills Tuesday
|6 min
|why snow not pred...
|6
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|7 min
|Dawn of Reality
|10
|Dozens of flights cancelled as Toronto gets hit...
|7 min
|other flights
|1
|Hydro rates may be rich, but so too is our life...
|51 min
|Middle Class Worker
|3
|Undated file photo of a Toronto police cruiser....
|3 hr
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|1
|Jews to form rings of support around mosques in...
|3 hr
|Take On Me Norway
|3
|Ontario firefighters' battle over volunteer wor...
|18 hr
|Flash
|10
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC