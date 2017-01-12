Worker killed after being pinned unde...

Worker killed after being pinned under lift truck at Vaughan business

York Regional Police said they were called to the business on Highway 7 near Highway 427 before 2:50 p.m. Man pronounced dead on scene after being crushed by a tow motor at a company @ Hwys 427 and 7 in Vaughan. Technical Rescue on location.

Ontario

